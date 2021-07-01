The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Last Letter, part 2,” from 2 Timothy 4. The 5 p.m. worship service will be a singing night.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Jesus Was Amazed,” with scripture from Mark 6:1-13. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus,” with scripture from Hebrews 12:1-2. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “My Declaration of Independence,” with scripture from John 6:66-69.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by Kevin Crawford. The evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Jesus Was Amazed,” with scripture from Mark 6:1-13. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.