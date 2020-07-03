The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: There will be no in-person worship service. Written sermons may be found on the church website at www.fccmurray.com and a video sermon will be posted on the church’s Facebook page. There will be special music and communion outside the church at noon.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN: A parking lot worship service will be at 8 a.m. Participants will remain in their vehicles and tune to 92.7 FM on their car radio. Communion will be celebrated and participants are asked to bring their own communion elements. If lighting or thunder is taking place, there will be no service.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Who’s At Home? Part 3.” There will be no evening service.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “I Am Broken; Mend Me,” with scripture from Romans 7:15-25a. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “I Am Broiken; Mend Me,” with scripture from Romans 7:15-25a. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST: The worship service will be at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/locustgrovemurray or on YouTube.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
