Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Russ Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “The Five Love Languages - Part Two: The Love Language of Affirmation,” with scripture from Genesis 12:1-4a. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on a new sermon series, “Ancient Paths to the Cross: A Lenten Trek Through the Old Testament.” The sermon topic is “An Unfamiliar Crossroads,” with scripture from Genesis 12:1-4.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Renewing Our Faith, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Renewing Our Faith, Part 2.”
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Re-Creation,” with scripture from John 3:1-17.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Re-Creation,” with scripture from John 3:1-17.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “One of Us,” with scripture from John 3:1-17. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
