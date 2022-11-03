FIRST CHRISTIAN: Mike Kerrick, Murray Christian Fellowship campus minister, will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Nursery service and Children Worship and Wonder will be offered.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OR CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “His Words Our Blessings, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “His Words Our Blessings, Part 2.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “For All the Saints,” with scripture from Hebrews 11-12:3. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music will be provided by Mindy DeShields at the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “For All the Saints,” with scripture from Hebrews 11-12:3. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
PALESTINE CHURCH HICO: The Sunday worship service with song will be at 11 a.m.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: At 10:30 a.m., a celebration of All Saints’ Day with baptism will be held where loves ones who have died will be honored and memorialized. Blessing of the Animals will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Memorial Garden. All pets are welcome on a leash or you may bring a picture of your pet to be blessed.
***
Pastoral Appreciation at St. John
The 15th annual Pastoral Appreciation Day for Pastor Ronald and First Lady Rev. Tomeka Kendrick will be during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 6, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Pastor Norris Mills, Cedar Grove Baptist Church of Hopkinsville.
