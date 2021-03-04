The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: First Christian Church will be having a Zoom worship celebration at 10 a.m. To receive the link, email fccmurray@gmail.com. Written sermons are posted on the church website, www.fccmurray.com, and on the church Facebook page via Facebook Live. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “No Sharing, Part 2.” There will be no evening service.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Covenant Basics,” with scripture from Exodus 20:1-17. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Authentic Christianity,” with scripture from Philemon 1:1-25. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Genesis 101,” with scripture from Romans 15:4.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Kevin Crawford will provide special music during the morning service.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Covenant Basics,” with scripture from Exodus 20:1-17. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
Palestine United Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 10 a.m. worship service.
