The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will continue her sermon series on “The Aramaic Jesus and the Lord’s Prayer,” focusing on the phrase “thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven,” at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Children Worship and wonder will be offered. The service is shown virtually on Facebook Live. Masks are required in the sanctuary.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Blood Cries Out,” with scripture from Genesis 4. Eli Sales will speak at the 5 p.m. service.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the morning worship service on “Equipped,” with scripture from Ephesians 4:11-16. The 6 p.m. service will be a singing night.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Walk in Love,” with scripture from Ephesians 4:25-5:2. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by Scooter Paschall. The evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Walk in Love,” with scripture from Ephesians 4:25-5:2. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
***
Hazel Baptist to host block party/carnival
The Hazel Baptist Church Community Block Party and Carnival has been rescheduled. The event will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. There will be games, fellowship, fun and school supplies. The public is invited to attend.
Dexter Baptist to hold VBS
Dexter Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, for all ages of children. Pizza, games and crafts will be offered.
Hazel Church of Christ to host Gospel Meeting
Hazel Church of Christ will host a Gospel Meeting from Sunday, Aug. 15, through Tuesday, Aug. 17. The speaker will be Luke Tatum. The schedule of services are Sunday, 9 a.m. - “A Matter of Perspective,” from James 1:1-2:13; Sunday, 9:50 a.m. - “A Way of Escape,” from Psalm 124; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - “Faith’s Representative,” from James 2:14-3:12; Monday, 7:30 p.m. - “I Press Toward the Goal,” from James 3:13-4:12; and Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. “Who Is in Control?” from James 4:13-5:20.
