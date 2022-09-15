FIRST CHRISTIAN: Jim Gearhart will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Changing the Bottom Line,” with scripture from Luke 16:1-13. Nursery service and Children Worship and Wonder will be offered.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OR CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Responsible Proclamation, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Responsible Proclamation, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Caring for God’s Household,” with scripture from 1 Timothy 3:1,8. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “How They Lived,” with scripture from 2 Timothy 2:2.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Always Preparing Us,” with scripture from Revelation 8:12-9:4. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music will be presented by Rhonda Lamb at the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Always Preparing Us,” with scripture from Revelation 8:12-9:4. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: Fr. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Communion service on “What is Righteousness”? with scripture from Amos 8:4-7, and Luke 16:1-13.
Spring Creek Baptist to hold Homecoming
Spring Creek Baptist Church is having Homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 18. Former pastor from 1983-88, Joe Johnson, will be the guest speaker. The service will be at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow. Music will be presented after the meal. The public is invited to attend. Donations to the Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery may be mailed to Jerry Butler, 2870 West Fork Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.