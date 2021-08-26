The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: An in-person worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will continue her sermon series on the Lord’s Prayer - “Forgive Us Our Sins As We Forgive Those Who Sin Against Us.” Children Worship and Wonder will be offered. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The service is shown virtually on Facebook Live. Masks are required in the sanctuary.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the morning worship service on “Growing in Grace and Knowledge,” with scripture from 2 Peter 3:17-18. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “God Among His People,” with scripture from Leviticus 9:22-24.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “It’s What’s on the Inside,” with scripture from Mark 7:1-23. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Jaden Paschall will be the youth music director for Youth Sunday. Rayne Elkins and Jaden Paschall, along with the Youth Choir, will bring special music. The evening service is at 6 p.m. and Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “It’s What’s on the Inside,” with scripture from Mark 7:1-23. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 am. worship service. Mondays at 5:30 p.m. there is a non-denominational Bible study.
RUSSELL CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST: Ronnie Burkeen, pastor, will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
***
Sugar Creek Baptist Church is hosting an Outdoor Revival at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, with Dylan Knight speaking; Friday, Sept. 10, with James Stom speaking; and Saturday, Sept. 11, with Frankie McKinney speaking.
There will be special music each night. The public is invited to attend.
