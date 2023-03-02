FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “It’s Not About the Bureaucracy,” with scripture from John 3:1-17. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Unchanging Christ, Part 4.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “The Unchanging Christ, Part 5.”
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN: The Rev. Brittany Sutherland will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Another Chance,” with scripture from John 3:1-17. Children’s Wonder and Worship will be provided. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Unity in Body,” with scripture from Ephesians 4:1-5. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Seeing the Unseen,” with scripture from 2 Kings 6:14-17.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Bonnie Smith, certified lay servant, will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service. Faith Bites and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. April Arnold is the pastor.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Katana Darnell, certified lay servant, will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. April Arnold is the pastor.
PALESTINE CHURCH HICO: The worship service is at 11 a.m. Bible study is every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Friends and Family Day Cherry Corner Baptist Church will hold its second annual Friends and Family Day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 26. A meal will be provided after the service. The church is at 850 Cherry Corner Road.
