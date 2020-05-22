The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: There will be no in-person worship Sunday, May 24. Written sermons are posted on the church website at www.fccmurray.com and a video sermon will be posted to the church’s Facebook page. A carillon and organ concert will be presented outside of the church at noon on Sunday. Community members are encouraged to drive up, park and listen. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the pastor.
Goshen United Methodist and Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak on the “Signs of the Resurrection: Standing Firm,” with scripture from 1 Peter 4:12-14 and 5:6-11. The services will be featured on each of the churches’ Facebook pages.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Renewing Our Faith, Part 5. There will be no evening worship service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.