The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.

FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will also be available virtually via Facebook Live. Copies of sermons are available at fccmurray.com.

FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Who Shall Separate Us, part 1.” Taylor will also speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Who Shall Separate Us, part 2.”

GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Keep Sowing,” with scripture from Mark 4:26-34. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.

GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Having Regard for the Sacred,” with scripture from Ecclesiastes 5:1-5. The 6 p.m. service will be a singing night with scripture from Psalm 116:16-17.

HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by David Zigler. The evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.

KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Keep Sowing,” with scripture from Mark 4:26-34. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.  The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.

———————————————

VBS at Hazel Baptist

Hazel Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6-8 p.m. for youth. Friday night will be Family Night. For more information or a ride, call Pastor Jordan Roach at 270-873-9222.

 

VBS at Kirksey United Methodist

Kirksey United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. “Gone Fishing” is the topic for ages 12 and under. Devotion, arts and crafts, pizza party and other activities and fellowship are offered. 