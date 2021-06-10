The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will also be available virtually via Facebook Live. Copies of sermons are available at fccmurray.com.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Who Shall Separate Us, part 1.” Taylor will also speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Who Shall Separate Us, part 2.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Keep Sowing,” with scripture from Mark 4:26-34. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Having Regard for the Sacred,” with scripture from Ecclesiastes 5:1-5. The 6 p.m. service will be a singing night with scripture from Psalm 116:16-17.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by David Zigler. The evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Keep Sowing,” with scripture from Mark 4:26-34. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
———————————————
VBS at Hazel Baptist
Hazel Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6-8 p.m. for youth. Friday night will be Family Night. For more information or a ride, call Pastor Jordan Roach at 270-873-9222.
VBS at Kirksey United Methodist
Kirksey United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. “Gone Fishing” is the topic for ages 12 and under. Devotion, arts and crafts, pizza party and other activities and fellowship are offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.