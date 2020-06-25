The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: There will be no in-person worship service. Written sermons may be found on the church website at www.fccmurray.com and a video sermon will be posted on the church’s Facebook page. There will be a carillon and organ concert outside the church at noon.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Who’s At Home? Part 2.” There will be no evening service.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “What Are We Offering?” with scripture from Romans 6:12-23. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “What Are We Offering?” with scripture from Romans 6:12-23. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
