The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: First Christian Church will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing are required. You may also attend virtually. Email fccmurray@gmail.com for the Zoom link. Written sermons are posted on the church website, www.fccmurray.com. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “That Ye May Grow Thereby, part 1.” Taylor will also speak at the 5 p.m. service on “That Ye May Grow Thereby, part 2.”
Glendale Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Remember,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 11:23-28. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “400 Years Later,” with scripture from Genesis 15:12-14.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “A Picture of the Trinity,” with scripture from Isaiah 6:1-8. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by Mindy DeShields. A testimony will be given by Scott DeShields Jr. The evening service is at 6 p.m. with a Fifth Sunday Singing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “A Picture of the Trinity,” with scripture from Isaiah 6:1-8. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
Palestine United Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. A non-denominational Bible study is at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.
