FIRST CHRISTIAN: Charlotte Van Dyke will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “A Tribute to My Father.” Nursery services and Children’s Worship and Wonder will be offered.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Toxic Positivity,” with scripture from 1 John 1:8. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Passage Everyone Misses,” with scripture from Matthew 7:1.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “We’re in the Days of Pentecost: Prophecy, Visions and Dreams,” with scripture from 1 Peter 1:3-12. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music by the HBC Choir and guest soloist, Abby Webb, will be presented during the morning service.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “We’re in the Days of Pentecost: Prophecy, Visions and Dreams,” with scripture from 1 Peter 1:3-12. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
Hazel Baptist Church VBS: Hazel Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24, from 6-8 p.m. Children from birth to 12th grade are invited to attend. Food and refreshments will be served. Anyone needing a ride can call 270-873-9222, and leave your name, address and a correct phone number.
