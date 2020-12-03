The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: First Christian Church will be having a Zoom worship celebration at 10 a.m. To receive the link, email fccmurray@gmail.com. Written sermons are posted on the church website, www.fccmurray.com, and on the church Facebook page via Facebook Live. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
Friendship Church of Christ: David French will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on the “Zambia Mission Update.” There will be no evening service. Charles Taylor is the pastor.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Choosing Joy Amid Uncertainty,” with scripture from Philippians 4:4. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Baptism of the Holy Spirit,” with scripture from Acts 1:4-5.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “A Holy Spirit Advent: Peace,” with scripture from 2 Peter 3:8-15a. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music will be presented by Kevin Crawford, “Mary Did You Know.” Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “A Holy Spirit Advent: Peace” with scripture from 2 Peter 3:8-15a. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
Palestine United Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
