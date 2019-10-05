Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: The Rev. Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Night Bible classes/study for all ages is at 6 p.m., with a meal being served.
First Christian: The Rev. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The baptism of Joe Croghan will be celebrated during the worship service. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “A Kindled Flame, A Kindred Faith,” with scripture from 2 Timothy 1:1-14.
First Presbyterian: The Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service which is World Communion Sunday. The FPC Chancel Choir will present “Near to the Heart of God,” with Emma Whitt as director and guest pianist Robert Arneson. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship services on “Joseph’s Bones, Part 1 and 2.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Stretch Your Faith,” with scripture from Luke 17:5-10. Hunter will also speak at the 6 p.m. service on “When A Symbol Became an Idol,” with scripture from Numbers 21:5-9.
Goshen United Methodist: The Rev. Susan Allsop-Atkinson will speak at the 11 a.m. homecoming worship service. Bible Study for Goshen and Kirksey UMC will meet at Kirksey at 4 p.m. The youth meet at 5 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Mark Sickling will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Kim Reeder is the minister.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Who is the ‘Least of These?’” with scripture from Matthew 25:31-40.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Increase Our Faith,” with scripture from Luke 17:5-10. The SPGUM Choir, under the direction of Valerie Clark, will present, “Whatever It Takes,” with music provided by Jane Hill and Cindy Dunn. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
