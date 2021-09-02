FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will continue her sermon series on the Lord’s Prayer at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. This week the topic is “Forgive Us Our Sins As We Forgive Those Who Sin Against Us.” Children Worship and Wonder is offered. A virtual service is available through Facebook Live. Masks are required in the sanctuary.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Hope, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Hope, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “One Sinner,” with scripture from Luke 15:1-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Priests to God,” with scripture from Leviticus 8:1-9.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Power of Faith and a Good Reply,” with scripture from Mark 7:24-37. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be viewed on Goshen UMC’s Facebook page.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Scott DeShields Sr. and Anita Vance will provide special music.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Power of Faith and a Good Reply,” with scripture from Mark 7:24-37. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook - KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. A non-denominational Bible study is offered on Monday evenings.
RUSSELL CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
***
Sugar Creek Baptist Church is hosting an Outdoor Revival on Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. each night. Speakers will be Dylan Knight, Sept. 9; James Stom, Sept. 10; and Frankie McKinney, Sept. 11. There will be special music presented each night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.