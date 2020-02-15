Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Halotherapy,” with scripture from Matthew 5:13-16. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will continue the six-week sermon entitled, “New Year, Same Promise,” and will speak on “God’s Promise of Freedom,” with scripture from Deuteronomy 30:15-20 at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Repairing A Relationship,” with scripture from Acts 15:36-40. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “When You Come Together,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 11:17-20.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Overcoming Sin,” with scripture from Matthew 5:21-37.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Taylor Crawford will present special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Overcoming Sin, with scripture from Matthew 5:21-37. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “How Will You Build?” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 3:1-9. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
