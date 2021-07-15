The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will be doing a summer sermon series on the Armatic Jesus and the Lord’s Prayer. The morning worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Sermons may be viewed on Facebook Live. Those who have not been vaccinated are required to wear a mask.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Tuned to the Same Fork,” with scripture from Ephesians 2:11-22. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by the choir “Spring Song.” The evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Tuned to the Same Fork,” with scripture from Ephesians 2:11-22. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
