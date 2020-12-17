The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: First Christian Church will be having a Zoom worship celebration at 10 a.m. To receive the link, email fccmurray@gmail.com. Written sermons are posted on the church website, www.fccmurray.com, and on the church Facebook page via Facebook Live. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Signs of the Times, Part 2.” There will be no evening service.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “A New Birth,” with scripture from John 3:1-9. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Gift of the Holy Spirit,” with scripture from Acts 2:38-39.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “A Holy Spirit Advent: Do You Know How Much HE Loves You?” with scripture from Luke 1:26-38. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “A Holy Spirit Advent: Do You Know How Much HE Loves You?” with scripture from Luke 1:26-38. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
