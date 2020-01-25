Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Getting Over Ourselves,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 1:10-18. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children ages 3 to fourth grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will continue the six-week sermon entitled, “New Year, Same Promise,” and will speak on “Scripture: God’s Promise of Ministry,” with scripture from Matthew 4:12-23 at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services.
Glendale Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Searching for the Lost Sheep,” with scripture from Luke 15:1-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Divided We Fall,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 1:10-18.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Follow Me,” with scripture from Matthew 4:12-23.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Narrow Path will present special music at the 6 p.m. service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Follow Me,” with scripture from Matthew 4:12-23. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, contact Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “R.S.V.P.,” with scripture from Jonah 3:1-5;10. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.