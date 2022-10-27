FIRST CHRISTIAN: Jim Gearhart will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service during “All Saints Sunday.” Nursery service and Children Worship and Wonder will be offered.

FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OR CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Women’s Work, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Women’s Work, Part 2.”

GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: The Lamb on Mt. Zion,” with scripture from Revelation 14. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.

HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The youth will provide special music during the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.

KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: The Lamb on Mt. Zion,” with scripture from Revelation 14. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.