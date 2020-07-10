The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: There will be no in-person worship service. Written sermons may be found on the church website at www.fccmurray.com and a video sermon will be posted on the church's Facebook page. There will be special music and communion outside the church at noon.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on "Who's At Home? Part 4." There will be no evening service.
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 p.m. worship service on "The Seven Trumpets," with scripture from Revelation 8:2-6. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on "Ezra Arrives in Jerusalem," with scripture from Ezra 7:8-10.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on "Realm of the Spirit," with scripture from Romans 8:1-11. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on "Realm of the Spirit" with scripture from Romans 8:1-11. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
RUSSELL CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with COVID-19 restrictions applied. There will be no Sunday school or Wednesday Night Bible service.
