The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: First Christian Church will be having a Zoom worship celebration at 10 a.m. To receive the link, email fccmurray@gmail.com. Written sermons are posted on the church website, www.fccmurray.com, and on the church Facebook page via Facebook Live. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Growing in Grace and Knowledge,” with scripture from 2 Peter 3:17-18. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Mystery Unraveled,” with scripture from Ephesians 3:8-11.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Speak, Lord, Your Servant is Listening,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 3:1-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Speak, Lord, Your Servant is Listening,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 3:1-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
