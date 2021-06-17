The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.

FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Learn From Their Mistakes, part 1” Taylor will also speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Learn From Their Mistakes, part 2.

GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Father’s Reflect God,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 17:32-50. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.

GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Anxious in Everything,” with scripture from Philippians 4:6-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Exodus,” with scripture from Exodus 4:18-25.

HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by Laura Paschall. The evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.

KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Father’s Reflect God,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 17:32-50. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.  The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.

VBS at Kirksey United Methodist

Kirksey United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. “Gone Fishing” is the topic for ages 12 and under. Devotion, arts and crafts, pizza party and other activities and fellowship are offered.