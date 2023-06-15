FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Minister Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Shining a Light,” with scripture from Matthew 9:35-10:8. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Called to Liberty,” with scripture from Galatians 5:13-15. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Backside of Betrayal,” with scripture from Romans 2:24.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Worship,” with scripture from Hebrews 9. Faith Bites and Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Worship,” with scripture from Hebrews 9. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
