I’m a big fan of the Sawyer Squeeze. No, it’s not an undiscovered Tom Sawyer book. The Sawyer Squeeze is a popular water filtration device that backpackers like me rely on for clean water on the trail. You collect creek water in the bag provided, attach the filter nozzle, and squeeze. Out comes water free of impurities and contaminants. The inside of the filter must be regularly be flushed because, over time, it collects dirt and bacteria. If the inside is not clean, it will contaminate anyone who uses it. It doesn’t matter how flashy the filter looks—it could be wrapped in gold, but if it isn’t clean on the inside, it’s virtually useless. When the inside is contaminated, it will certainly do more harm than good. It is no longer a tool I can depend on.
As believers, we can relate to this water filter in many ways. The Lord God wants to use us as tools to bring the life-giving gospel to the world, but we must be clean on the inside. If we aren’t living holy, we run the risk of contaminating others and we are in danger of destroying our testimony. It doesn’t matter what our outward appearance is—if we are not clean on the inside, God simply isn’t going to use us very often as a tool to build His kingdom. This doesn’t mean we must be perfect, but we can’t be a dependable tool apart from actively pursuing and growing in holiness. The apostle Paul understood this. He once wrote that tools need to be clean if they’re going to be used: “Now in a great house there are not only vessels of gold and silver but also of wood and clay, some for honorable use, some for dishonorable. Therefore, if anyone cleanses himself from what is dishonorable, he will be a vessel for honorable use, set apart as holy, useful to the master of the house, ready for every good work” (2 Timothy 2:20-21).
When you cleanse yourself from what is dishonorable, God will use you in honorable ways. You will be useful to the master of the house and graced with opportunities to do good works. Clearly, we aren’t clean all the time. Sometimes our lives aren’t clean and holy. Therefore, the Lord must flush our hearts of sin and impurity. We must regularly come to Jesus like the leper in Matthew 8 and pray, “Lord, if You are willing, you can make me clean.” And each time Jesus will say, “I am willing, be clean!” (Matt. 8:2-3). By His grace, He will cleanse you so you can be a clean tool, useful for building His kingdom.
