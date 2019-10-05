Check out this neat story in Zechariah 3:3-4: “Now Joshua [the high priest] was standing before the angel, clothed with filthy garments. And the angel said to those who were standing before him, “Remove the filthy garments from him.” And to him he said, “Behold, I have taken your iniquity away from you, and I will clothe you with pure vestments.”” In God’s heavenly court, Joshua the high priest was filthy—his sin was open before the Lord. He stood in the presence of God with all of his guilt and shame. God then instructed the angel to remove his filthy garments. Not only that, but he also received new clothes to wear—pure vestments.
I love this story in the Old Testament because it is one of the greatest illustrations of what happens to believers in God’s work of justification. Justification is God’s righteous act of removing the guilt and penalty of sin while, at the same time, declaring the ungodly to be righteous through faith in Christ’s work. Like Joshua, God takes away your filthy garments and clothes you with pure vestments. That is, He takes away your sin and clothes you in righteousness. How is this possible? Through a great exchange on the cross. Jesus took your sin, and in exchange, gave you His righteousness. Your sin and guilt was credited to Christ’s account, and His righteousness is credited to your account. Since God considered Christ as wearing your filthy garments, He now regards you as wearing Christ’s pure vestments. Your filthy garments are gone. Before God, you are clothed in the righteousness of Christ! The apostle Paul summed it up perfectly when he said, “For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Corinthians 5:21).
And by the way, justification cannot be accomplished by good works. This is why Paul said, “Yet we know that a person is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ, so we also have believed in Christ Jesus, in order to be justified by faith in Christ and not by works of the law, because by works of the law no one will be justified” (Gal. 2:16). Only the finished work of Christ on the cross is sufficient for your justification. There’s a line in the old hymn, The Solid Rock, that captures the joy of justification the best: “Dressed in His righteousness alone, Faultless to stand before the throne!” Aren’t you glad to be clothed in the pure vestments of Christ’s righteousness?.
