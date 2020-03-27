The coronavirus has affected us all. Regular everyday life has come to a halt. Restaurants and businesses are closed and thousands of people are out of work. And although many thousands are recovering, many more are contracting and spreading it. Worst of all, the death toll continues to rise. What should we do during these bizarre and uncertain times? Well, if you are a believer, there are several things you can do.
(1) Remember to pray. Prayer is the best policy in any crisis. The saints of God in Scripture prayed when things were gloomy. Prayer is also the solution to all anxiety and fear. If you want peace instead of panic, then pray (Phil. 4:6-7). Additionally, God commands His people to pray humbly during times of pestilence (2 Chron. 7:13-14).
(2) Remember to love your neighbor. While we must practice social distancing, there are dozens of opportunities to minister to others right now. Someone in your family, someone on your street, or someone you work with could use some love and encouragement. In the history of Christianity, the church has always stepped up to the plate in times of crisis — it’s time to do it again.
(3) Remember to have faith instead of fear. The coronavirus is a fear-producer and a panic-inducer. This is understandable given the nature of the virus, but faith is needed more than fear. Christ instructs you to have faith that God will take care of all things. He said we are not to worry about anything in our lives. We are simply to trust God’s providence and provision (Luke 12:22-31).
(4) Remember the hope of heaven. If you know Christ as Savior and Lord, the coronavirus is not worthy to be compared with the glory that will be revealed in and to you. You are headed to a place where the coronavirus is not permitted to enter or exist (see Rev. 21:3-4). If you don’t have the hope of heaven, the coronavirus is as good as it gets for you.
(5) Remember the coming of Christ. The panic over the coronavirus is a miniscule, small-scale picture of the global panic which will occur when Christ comes again in glory and in judgment. Everyone is in a panic over what they cannot even see and what is likely inescapable. Imagine the level of panic when what is seen by everybody will be escapable by nobody: “Behold, he is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see him, even those who pierced him, and all tribes of the earth will wail on account of him. Even so. Amen” (Revelation 1:7). He’s bringing glory and reward for His own, but judgment and wrath for those who are not. One day the coronavirus will be history, but for now let us pray, love others, trust God, anticipate heaven, and make sure we are prepared for Christ’s coming.
