I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a little stir-crazy. Most of us are staying home as much as possible to hopefully limit the spread of the coronavirus. The goal is to protect the most vulnerable among us and to avoid overtaxing the health care system. It’s a good thing my wife and I are best friends or things could get ugly!
But of course there are greater consequences to grinding life to a near standstill than social limitations. Many small businesses are either limited or shuttered altogether. A lot of good people are out of work with bills to pay. Still others feel isolated without an ideal support structure. In many parts of the country, folks are sick and dying of a disease about which we know little. The whole world is in crisis mode. But what does this all mean for a disciple of Jesus Christ?
The first thing we need to understand is that God has always expected His people to recognize their total dependence on Him while acting wisely at the same time. In other words, we trust Him to act in our best interest, but there are things we can be doing in the meantime.
Follow doctors’ orders. Paul referred to Luke as “the beloved physician.” I would speculate that Luke had some words of wisdom for his patient at the close of every house call. Paul wasn’t a doctor, but he was a well-educated man who had been around the block a few times and he advised young Timothy to take a little wine as a remedy for some stomach problems (1 Timothy 5:23). We have all heard about social distancing, frequent hand-washing or sanitizing and keeping surfaces clean. If things like sneezing into our elbows will help keep others safe, we should be all over it.
Watch out for each other. In Matthew 25, Jesus emphasized the importance of feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and visiting the sick. As His disciples, we should be looking for ways to relieve the suffering of those being impacted by these unprecedented circumstances. These days there are lots of ways to “visit” the sick and lonely without invading their homes. Let’s do it.
Keep praying. Jesus said that our Father knows what we need before we ask, but He wants us to ask anyway (Matthew 6:8). Pray for those who are already suffering from the disease. Pray for those who are being impacted in other ways. Pray for the wellbeing of families; ours and everyone else’s.
Relax. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).
