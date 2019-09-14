The first Psalm begins by saying, “How blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked, nor stand in the path of sinners, nor sit in the seat of scoffers!” I believe there is much more to the first Psalm than the symbolic significance of walking, standing and sitting. There is a fundamental difference between the child of God and the man of the world and their attitudes toward the God of heaven is at the heart of that difference.
Verse 6 says that “The Lord knows the way of the righteous…” This is a person whose “delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night” (verse 2). This is a person who, without shame, declares that his entire world view is defined by the teachings and precepts of God. In contrast, there are many who “are like chaff, which the wind drives away.” These folks couldn’t care less what the word of the Lord says. They are determined to rely on their own wisdom and the philosophies of men, and their world view is defined by their willingness to be blind men being led by other blind men (Matthew 15:14).
The basic message of the first Psalm is that the child of God knows that if he “walks in the counsel of the wicked”, his manner of life may be unduly influenced by the philosophies of those with no regard for God’s authority. He knows that if he “stands in the path of sinners”, he is positioning himself to encounter a steady stream of friends and associates who live according to their own wills instead of the will of God. Because of his devotion to God and His word, the man of God will avoid ever taking his seat with those who are scornful of spiritual things.
Perhaps the most significant contrast between the righteous and the wicked is the fate each can expect. Jesus promised that God would provide everything we need if we seek first His kingdom and His righteousness (Matthew 6:33). All those who “have loved His appearing” are promised a crown of righteousness when this life is over (2 Timothy 4:8).
The world around us is capable of exerting a lot of negative influence on us if we are not diligent. But when we consider the end of the road that the majority is traveling (Matthew 7:13), our perspective comes into sharp focus. Psalm 1:6 says, “the way of the wicked will perish.” The key to manifold spiritual blessings in this life and, in the age to come, eternal life (Luke 18:30) is to put down deep roots in the teachings of scripture and to avoid walking, standing and sitting in the presence of those who, not only are perishing themselves, but would drag us down with them.
