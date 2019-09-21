A little-known war was fought between the British Empire and the South African Republic from 1899-1902. The Boer War, as it is called, was a short-lived conflict caused by greed and hunger for power. During the siege of Ladysmith (which was a town in South Africa), a civilian was jailed for hindering the morale of the soldiers. He was court-martialed and sentenced to a year’s imprisonment for “being a discourager.” He would enter trenches and speak discouraging words to the men on duty. He was a discourager at a critical time and apparently the judge who sentenced him took discouragement quite seriously.
Discouragement has a way of emptying your morale and draining your motivation. The judge seemingly understood this and the Judge of all the universe understands this as well. The Lord God takes discouragement very seriously. If you’re a believer, this is a critical time to siege the whole world for the kingdom of God and you don’t need discouragement taking you down, draining you of the spiritual energy required to do God’s work.
God does not want you to be discouraged. That’s why He says so much about discouragement in the word of God. Here are two summaries of the Bible’s teaching on discouragement:
(1) God tells you to be strong and take courage when embarking upon a great journey. When the Israelites were preparing to conquer the land of Canaan under the new leadership of Joshua, they were commanded, “Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you” (Deut. 31:6). The Lord repeated this to Joshua as he was about to fight his first battles in Canaan: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go” (Josh. 1:9).
A massive journey lies before you, just as it did for the Israelites. You are called to preach the gospel to the lost, to make disciples, and to lead your family in godliness. But don’t be discouraged at the enormity of the task. Take courage, instead, because God is bigger and greater than any task, job, or journey.
(2) God tells you to be strong and take courage when you are waiting on Him. Discouragement creeps as you wait on the Lord to answer a prayer or when you’re waiting on Him to do something in your life. But God says this is the moment to take courage the most: “Wait for the LORD; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the LORD!” (Psalm 27:14; see also Psalm 31:24).
