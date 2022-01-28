Draw a circle on a piece of paper. Within the circle write the words “in Christ.” Outside of the circle write the words “outside of Christ.” Now, write the following scriptures in the proper place, whether outside of Christ or in Christ.
Romans 6:11, “Likewise you also, reckon yourselves to be dead indeed to sin, but alive to God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Where is one “alive to God? Not outside of the circle but inside the circle – in Christ.
Romans 8:1, “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit.” Where is there no condemnation for those who walk after the spirit t - outside or inside the circle? The Bible says it is “in Christ,” inside the circle.
Romans 3:24, “being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” Is redemption found outside or inside the circle? Outside or “in Christ”?
1 Corinthians 1:2a, “To the church of God which is at Corinth, to those who are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints….” Where is sanctification to be found – outside of Christ or “in Christ”?
2 Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” Where is one a new creation – outside the circle or “in Christ”?
Ephesians 1:3, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ,” Is every spiritual blessing found outside of the circle or inside the circle, that is, “in Christ”?
2 Timothy 2:10 “Therefore I endure all things for the sake of the elect, that they also may obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory.” Would you put salvation outside or inside the circle? Outside or “in Christ”?
Dear reader, one is made alive, here is no condemnation, redemption, sanctification, becoming a new creation, all spiritual blessings, and salvation are “in Christ.” Don’t you want to be “in Christ”? How does one get into Christ? Romans 6:3 answers, “Or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death?” Galatians 3:27 confirms, “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.” Do not remain outside the circle. As a penitent believer, confess your faith in Christ and be immersed in water, into Christ, for the remission of your sins (Ac. 2:38; Rom. 10:9-10). Email: greenplaincoc@gmail.com Website: greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
