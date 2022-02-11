It is one thing to claim to love God and quite another to properly express love for God. Do you love God?
How does one express love for God? Jesus the Christ answers, “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14:15). Jesus further taught, “He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me. And he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and manifest Myself to him” (John 14:21). John later wrote by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit the words of 1 John 5:2-3, “By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God and keep His commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome.” It is obvious from these three passages that one expresses love for God by keeping or obeying what God commands. With that in mind we ask again. do you love God? Are you keeping what He has commanded you?
The commands of God for our generation are not the Ten Commandments or the Law of Moses of the Old Testament that God gave specifically to His chosen nation of Israel (Deut. 5:1-3). When Jesus died on the cross, He took the “handwriting of requirements out of the way having nailed it to His cross” (Colossians 2:14). Jesus established a new covenant unlike the one God made with Israel through Moses at Mount Sinai which was limited in its application and duration (Jeremiah 31:31-34; Hebrews 8:8-13). The “everlasting covenant” is the New Testament of Jesus Christ (Hebrews 13:20). What God commands of us today is found in the New Testament and is that which will judge us in the last day (John 12:48). The New Testament is the revelation of the gospel of Christ, the good news of salvation through Jesus the Christ. Paul wrote to attempt to be justified by the law (in context the mosaic law) is to fall from grace (Galatians 5:4).
Do you love God? If you love Him, you will keep what He has commanded in the New Testament. If you would like to know more, we offer two ways to help you increase your knowledge of God’s Word. A free in-home Bible study taught by one of our teachers or a free Bible Correspondence Course through the mail. Write us at Green Plain church of Christ 3980 Murray Paris RD, Hazel, KY 42049 or email your request to greenplaincoc@gmail.com. Visit us online at greenplainchurchofchrist.org. For free online videos and Bible studies go to gbntv.org and/or gnttv.org. Visit our services Sunday’s 10:00 & 10:45 am and 6 pm.
