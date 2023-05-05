The ranks of those who would answer “no” to this question seem to be growing daily. Many in the so-called “millennial generation” have scorned both God and organized religion as irrelevant to their lives. The Bible is viewed as just another production of deluded men with little to offer in either knowledge or guidance. Man’s existence is viewed as a chance occurrence - the product of the “big bang” and organic evolution rather than the result of God’s special creation. Consider the following:
If God does not exist, then how does one explain the existence of morality in humans? Among all the creatures upon the face of the earth, man alone recognizes the difference between right and wrong. Man alone has a built-in sense of what is moral and what is immoral. Animals act not by a sense of morality but merely by instinct. Man is an intelligent being with the ability to reason and make decisions based upon knowledge. Animals have no such capability. The evolutionary process cannot explain the existence of morality in man. But the Bible does. “And God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image and according to Our likeness…” (Genesis 1:26). Since God is not physical but is a Spirit (John 4:24), then man is made in the spiritual image of God which explains why man is a moral being. Only man has an “inward man” (spiritual) and an “outward man” (physical). (Romans 7:22;2 Corinthians 4:16. The spiritual part of man gives him that sense of morality which is characteristic of His Creator.
The conscience has been defined as “the part of the mind that makes you aware of your actions as being morally right or wrong” (Merriam Webster). Is there any other creature other than man who possesses a conscience? No. But if man is the product of organic evolution would it not be the case that lower life-forms, from which man supposedly evolved, should at least have some lesser developed sense of morality? Yet, such is not the case and, like the “theory” of evolution, has never been proven as fact. We are seeing in our generation the result of years of our children being exposed to an unproven theory which is taught as fact but has no actual basis in fact. No wonder so many no longer believe in the existence of God.
The evidence for the existence of God is so abundant that the Psalmist wrote, “The fool has said in his heart. ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1a). We plead with each reader to examine the evidence, study the arguments, and be objective in your approach. Visit apologiticspress.org for additional sources.
