It is far easier to go downhill than uphill. When I can, I always walk trails that go downward — they are far more pleasant and smooth. That’s what I did a few weeks ago on the Volunteer Trail in the southern part of Land Between the Lakes. This multi-terrain footpath is barely over two miles in length and is part of the 30-mile Fort Henry Trail System. And hillsides and high elevation mark this trail more than the trail markers do! I have hiked there several times, but I’ve always gone the uphill way. Since this trail has always proved to be a trial, I decided to go the opposite way and walk downhill. What a world of difference! I barely sweat a drop. I took no breaks. I wasn’t panting like a dog. My legs felt great. However, although I enjoyed the ease of descending, I forfeited the development of muscle. Going upwards on the many inclines of the Volunteer Trail toughens muscles that are rarely ever strengthened. Muscles in your calves, hamstrings, and glutes are worked and toned by going uphill. They simply aren’t used or increased when going downhill, even though it is easier to do so. To be sure, some muscles are strengthened when going downhill, but not those which will come in handy when hiking terrain that is full of inclines.
As a matter of fact, it is easier to go downhill in life than it is to climb upwards. It is far easier to go downward into sin than to ascend the upward path of godliness. Slumping and slipping into a life of sin is easier and more convenient. Obedience to God, on the other hand, is challenging and demanding. When we try to please God in our heart, mind, speech, actions, and life, we are going against our sin nature that always prefers the easy route. However, although the path of wickedness may appear prosperous and pleasant (Psalm 37:7), it is never worth setting one foot upon. Moreover, the only way the muscles of godliness can be strengthened is by traveling uphill on the heavenly path of obedience. Paul said that godliness is something you have to train for: “Rather train yourself for godliness; for while bodily training is of some value, godliness is of value in every way, as it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come” (1 Timothy 4:7b-8). Sometimes, it may be easier to give in to temptation and take the easy downhill path, but you’ll always forfeit the development of godly muscles. It’s best in the Christian life to climb uphill, no matter how hard it is. The good news is, we have the great assurance that God provides the energy for the climb. n
