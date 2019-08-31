A few weeks ago, I went hiking in the beautiful woods of Shawnee National Forest and the weather was heavenly. There was virtually no humidity, the temperature was in the low 80s, and there was a slight breeze. Because of the fair temperature, the hike was easy. At no point was I under pressure to give up.
Such was not the case, however, on one of the hot days we had here in Murray recently. Before church on a Wednesday evening, I went for a walk down Locust Grove road and it was so hot outside that wasps were even taking off their yellow jackets (terrible joke, I know). I was swimming through the humidity. It was an arduous walk — I was sweating, I wanted to give up, and I was glad when it was over.
What was the difference between my hike in Shawnee and my walk in Murray? The temperature was higher. My endurance was tested because the temperature was turned up. I wasn’t even thinking about endurance in Shawnee!
Dear reader, you’ll find that your spiritual endurance is tested most when the temperature is turned up in your life. When things are fair and going well, your endurance and perseverance aren’t tested at all. But when the temperature is high, when things are tough and trying, your ability to pull through is put to the test. Times of trouble and hardship will make you sweat and you’ll feel like giving up.
But did you know that God actually develops endurance within you during those times of stress and frustration? Paul said we can rejoice in our sufferings, “knowing that suffering produces endurance” (Romans 5:3). God can produce spiritual toughness in you through trials. He can give you the ability to persevere through trials without giving way or giving up. The key is to allow Him to produce endurance within you. As the apostle James said, “And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing” (James 1:4).
Do you feel like the temperature is turned up in your life? Don’t give up. Trust the Lord, submit to His will, and let God generate spiritual endurance within you. He will strengthen you, “with all power, according to His glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy” (Colossians 1:11).
