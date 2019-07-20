There are so many ways to exercise. You can walk around the block. You can go hiking in the woods. You can lift weights at the gym. You can do push-ups in your living room. There are a variety of ways to do the same thing.
Likewise, there are many ways to do the spiritual exercise of praising the Lord. We are told about this in the opening of Psalm 105. The psalmist exhorts us to praise the Lord in a plethora of ways. Listen to this: “Oh give thanks to the LORD; call upon his name; make known his deeds among the peoples! Sing to him, sing praises to him; tell of all his wondrous works! Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the LORD rejoice! Seek the LORD and his strength; seek his presence continually!” (vv. 1-4).
We are given eight ways to praise the Lord in these verses. (1) PRAISE. We are admonished here to, “give thanks” to God, offering Him gratitude, thanksgiving, and praise. Give Him thanks today for who He is and what He has done. (2) PRAYER. We are exhorted to “call upon His name.” We actually worship God when we acknowledge our dependence upon Him. That’s what prayer is. And by the way, when you call on God, He listens and answers (see Psalm 116:2).
(3) PROCLAMATION. Part of true worship is announcing and proclaiming what God has done. That’s why the psalmist says, “make known his deeds among the peoples!” Tell someone today about what the Lord has done for you. Verbalize His deeds. (4) RESOUND. “Sing to him, sing praises to him,” declares the psalmist. Singing is a great way to express to the Lord how you are feeling—sometimes it’s the only way. Lift your voice to the Lord in song. (5) RECITE. That is, “tell of all his wondrous works!” Once again, recite and say aloud what the Lord has wondrously done for you.
(6) REVEL. We should, “Glory in his holy name.” This means we are to talk with excess about God’s acts, achievements, and abilities. This is referring to boasting in the Lord (see 1 Cor. 1:31). Boast in the Lord and revel in His goodness. (7) REJOICE. He says, “Let the hearts of those who seek the LORD rejoice!” If those who seek the Lord ought to have joy in their hearts, how much more should those who have found Him? (8) SEEK. “Seek the LORD and his strength; seek his presence continually!” This means we are to pursue, search for, and seek the Lord! Strive for Him persistently.
There you are — eight exciting ways to do the spiritual exercise of praise. Now, it’s time to get started!
