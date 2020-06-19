“MacGyver” was a TV series that wowed viewers from 1985-1992 as it depicted top agent MacGyver, who thwarted his enemies with creative inventions and DIY weapons. It was one of the great action classics, alongside “The A-Team” and “Knight Rider.” What attracted viewers like me to MacGyver was his ingenuity and cleverness — he could take anything and use it for a unique purpose. He would use insignificant and mundane items to get himself out of a jam. I remember one episode where he fashioned a bazooka from car parts. He took an old muffler and filled it with stuffing from the seats of the car they were driving away in, then poured gasoline into and dropped in gear shifter knob. After lighting a fuse he created from rolled cloth, the knob fired out like a pool ball and hit the radiator of the pursuing car, causing the pursuers to spin out of control and flip. Agent MacGyver had the rare ability to use anything around him for a purpose, even when it seemed impossible.
MacGyver isn’t the only one with this ability. The Bible tells us that God is able to do this with everything in life. And not only can He use everything for a purpose, but He always does. The Lord God has a sovereign purpose for everything in your life — even things that appear impossible for Him to use. Remember what Joseph said of the evil done to him by his brothers? “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today” (Genesis 50:20). Joseph’s brothers committed great evil against him but God looked at it and said, “I think I can use that for good.” And He did — God triumphed over their evil actions and used it for their good, so that Joseph could rise to power and provide food for them in a famine. Friend, evil that has been done to you by others, evil that you have done, and evil that has befallen you from living in a corrupted world — God is using it for a purpose. In fact, God uses all things for good and for His glory: “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28). You can know with complete assurance that God is actively working in your life right now. He is not idle. He hasn’t checked out. He’s not on vacation. He isn’t sleeping. I bet we’d be surprised if only we could see all the ways in which God is using evil, pain, and present circumstances for our good and His glory.
