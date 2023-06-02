What is hope? The dictionary defines the verb form of hope as “to desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment.” (Merriam-Webster). Hoping for something means that one has not yet obtained it. As inspiration declares in Romans 8:24-25, “For we were saved in this hope, but hope that is seen is not hope; for why does one still hope for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance.”
Even though one may desire something and expect to receive it, he or she may be disappointed. I know of more than one athlete who had great expectations regarding their future only to be robbed by injuries that dashed their hopes. Placing one’s hope in material things is always uncertain. But there is a hope that is certain, it is the hope found only in Christ Jesus. That hope is certain because of the one who has promised it. Titus 1:2 reads, “in hope of eternal life which God, who cannot lie, promised before time began.” Every person who has obeyed the gospel of Jesus Christ has received this hope. It is this hope that serves as “an anchor of the soul both sure and steadfast” (Hebrews 6:19). Looking beyond this life to the fulfillment of our hope assists us in facing with confidence the trials of this life. Romans 5:2 confirms it is through Christ that this hope is granted, “through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.”
Do you possess the hope of eternal life? If not, you can. Follow these steps – Hear the gospel. Hearing creates faith in Christ (Romans 10:17), believe Jesus Christ is the Son of God (John 8:24), repent of your sins (Acts 17:30-31), confess your faith in Christ (Acts 8:37; Romans 10:9-10), and be immersed in water, into the death of Christ, for the remission of sins (Acts 2:38; Romans 6:3-5; 1 Peter 3:21). The Lord will grant you the forgiveness of sins and the hope of eternal life in heaven. You can maintain that hope by faithfully serving Him in harmony with His will revealed in the Bible. When our Lord comes again the hope that He has granted the saved will be fulfilled. Until then we live in anticipation of His coming and the realization of the hope He has promised. “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ” (Philippians 3:20).
Thanks for reading. Visit us online at greenplainchurchofchrist.org. Email greenplaincoc@gmail.com. 3980 Murray Paris Rd., Hazel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.