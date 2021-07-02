This time of the year our thoughts turn to freedom and liberty as we celebrate the founding of our great nation. At the same time, we remember those who have given their lives to make this freedom possible for us to continue to enjoy. People from all over the world marvel at the freedom we enjoy in this nation. Many have left their own nations to come to America seeking to share in our freedom. Yes, the freedom we enjoy in this nation is important to all of us. God has indeed blessed America in so many ways. Sadly, America has largely turned its back on God, and one must wonder how long He will continue to bless us as a nation. As the Psalmist wrote, “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God” (, Psalms 9:17).
In reality, our nation is filled with people who are under constant bondage. Most of those whose freedom has been taken away from them are unaware of their condition. They operate in ignorance supposing that freedom has no restraints. They do what they want to do regardless of either the consequences to themselves or to others. They are in bondage to a heartless master that hates them and desires nothing less than their eternal damnation. This master is Satan, the great deceiver and adversary of mankind. He deceives by making evil appear to be good and by covering up the consequences. He has been extremely successful in promoting immorality such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, and pornography. He is the instigator of murder, riots, and all kinds of violence. Peter pictures his activities in this warning, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8). When one gives in to Satan by engaging in sin he becomes the slave of sin and of Satan. Jesus said, “Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin” (, John 8:34).
There is only One who can free us from the bondage of sin – Jesus Christ. John 8:36 reads, “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” Freedom from the bondage of Satan and sin is made possible through the shed blood of Jesus (Romans 5:8-9). When a penitent believer confesses his faith in Christ and is baptized into Christ, he reaches the blood of Jesus, and his sins are washed away (Acts 2:38; Romans 6:3-4: Acts 22:16). Yes, there is freedom from the bondage of sin but only in Christ (Acts 4:12). May we tell you more? greenplain@greenplainchurchofchrist.org or 270-492-8206.
