God has granted the citizens of the United States of America many tremendous blessings since becoming an independent nation in 1776. One of those blessings is something sought after throughout the world, namely freedom. We enjoy many freedoms, about which those in other nations can only dream. Many have fought and died to preserve our freedoms. Faithful servants of God would do well to ask God to continue to preserve our freedoms and this nation. But in a nation that is obviously turning away from God and the guidance of His Word, we wonder how long our nation will continue to enjoy our freedoms.
One freedom granted by our constitution is religious freedom. Religious freedom is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. constitution which prohibits laws establishing a national religion or impeding the free exercise of religion for its citizens. While we are thankful for this provision, we also recognize that there is a much higher authority regarding religious freedom than our country’s constitution. The Word of God revealed in the Bible is that higher authority.
Genuine religious freedom only comes to those who choose to accept God’s spiritual law. God grants freedom from the bondage of sin through the precious blood of Jesus Christ. Jesus said, “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed” (John 8:36). That spiritual freedom from the guilt and consequences of sin is the result of knowing and obeying divine truth. Again, Jesus said, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Inspiration declares that one is purified and “born again” by obeying the truth (1 Peter 1:22-23).
As we celebrate this nations Independence Day, we should be reminded that there is a much more important freedom which should concern each of us, and that is, our spiritual freedom. Jesus has the power to free you from the slavery of sin. Believe He is the Son of God (John 8:24) and express your faith in Him by repenting of your sins (Acts 17:30-31) , confessing your faith before others (Romans 10:9-10), and being immersed in water for the remission of your sins (Acts 2:38; 1 Peter 3:21). Then live as His faithful servant all the days of your life. Then, and only then, will you be “FREE INDEED.”
