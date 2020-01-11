Friends-In-Faith celebrates 10 years at Hickory Woods

MURRAY – It was 10 years ago that church leaders in Murray recognized that some folks in assisted living facilities were not able to go to church and receive communion, and so began Friends-In-Faith, an interdenominational group including First United Methodist, First Christian and First Presbyterian churches who formed a monthly communion at Hickory Woods Senior Living Facility for residents from any and all backgrounds.
Leaders participating in the communion ministry include Whitey Adams, the Rev. Betty Shepperson, the Rev. Jim Stahler, the Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer, Dr. Roger Weis and the Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin.
According to Weis, founding chair of the ministry, they sometimes serve two to three residents and sometimes 10 to 15.
“It doesn’t matter the number, just that individuals have an opportunity to celebrate one of the most important Christian activities of all,” said Weis.
After opening prayer and prior to communion, each individual shares a memory from the season currently being celebrated. Stories from 80 to 100-plus year-old individuals are often amusing. According to Weis, one woman told the story of being a student at Murray State University in the 1950s and a group of them carried a port-a-potty to the top of Ordway Hall and had streaming toilet paper coming down the outside walls for Halloween. Another lady had once sat in an electric chair on a dare and many speak of traveling around in horse and buggies and missing two weeks of school every fall to pick cotton from the fields.
“Strong bonds of friendship often form and both church leaders and residents look forward to each monthly celebration of communion,” said Weis.
