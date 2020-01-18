A significant yet simple ritual exists among NBA teammates that encourages them to keep on going even when they mess up: high fives. A few years ago, The New York Times explained this practice in an article with the headline, “Even When Players Miss Free Throws, Teammates Give Them a Hand.” They describe that amid miraculous dunks and strategic passes, players come together to exchange high fives, pats on the back and other encouraging gestures — even when players make mistakes. Welcoming hands always meet players who miss free throws, for example. “If you miss, you want your teammates to say, ‘Hey, I’m here for you,’” said Jon Leuer, who last played for the Detroit Pistons. No one really knows the origin of the practice, but most acknowledge that basketball wouldn’t be the same without it. Assistant coach for the Memphis Tigers, Mike Miller, said, “I don’t even know why we do it, but we have to do it.”
The church could learn a lot from the example of these players. If you are a believer in Christ, you are part of the church—a teammate along with all those who also believe in Christ. And you are called and commanded to offer a helping hand to your fellow brothers and sisters when they miss the mark. This is your obligation as a Christian, according to what Paul the apostle stated in Romans: “We who are strong have an obligation to bear with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Let each of us please his neighbor for his good, to build him up” (Romans 15:1-2). You should strive to strengthen believers in your local church. Sympathy and love should be shown without reservation to believers who have made mistakes (who of us hasn’t made mistakes?).
Solomon of old aptly expressed this when he wrote, “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up!” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10). You need someone to lift you up when you fall and you must lift up others when they fall. Therefore, it is essential that you be part of a local church that has put on love above all else (Colossians 3:14). It is imperative to be in a body of believers who bear one another’s burdens and speak in a way that builds up (Galatians 6:2; Ephesians 4:29). Are you part of a church that will pat you on the back and say, “Hey, I’m here for you”? And are you doing your part as a church member to cultivate such an environment of love and acceptance?
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.