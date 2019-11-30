This Sunday marks the beginning of Advent season, where we celebrate the first advent (coming) of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. For that reason, I want to walk you through some of my favorite passages of Scripture that pertain to Christmas. The first passage is Luke 2:17 which says: “And when they [the shepherds] saw it, they made known the saying that had been told them concerning this child.”
Luke explains that the shepherds reported to everyone what they had experienced. They told of how the glory of the Lord shone around them, how the angel announced that a Savior had been born, and how a multitude of the heavenly host appeared praising God (Luke 2:9-14). They made known to others what the Lord made known to them.
The shepherds became the first Christian preachers in history. Before the message of salvation in Christ was announced by John the Baptist and the apostles, lowly shepherds declared the good news of the coming of Christ. The shepherds told others of His arrival even before Jesus did (Mark 1:14-15).
Now, notice what they didn’t do. They didn’t keep the good news to themselves. They didn’t stay quiet for fear that no one would believe them. They didn’t wait until the right time to share the message—they went with haste to proclaim it (v. 16). In one night, they went from being recipients to deliverers of the good news of Christ’s coming.
Their preaching of the gospel of Christ is worthy of imitation. This is an excellent example for you to follow as one who has also received the good news of Jesus. What they did with the gospel is what you are to do with it: proclaim it to everyone. This is the point of the Christmas classic, Go, Tell It on the Mountain: “Go, tell it on the mountain, Over the hills and everywhere; Go, tell it on the mountain, That Jesus Christ is born.”
Do not keep the gospel to yourself or fear others won’t believe you. Do not wait until the time and conditions are right. Go with haste and publish the greatest news in the world to your family, friends, and neighbors. And do not think you are unqualified to share the good news of the gospel — poor, uneducated, and lowly shepherds were the first evangelists. The power is in the message, not the messenger. This Christmas season, unashamedly tell the world that the gospel is, “the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16).
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.