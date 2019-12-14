Why is there so much division among the various churches, denominations and religions that exist in this world? The major cause of religious division is the failure of men and women to accept and follow the plan of salvation which God has revealed in the Bible. If religious people do not believe that the Bible is the all sufficient, verbally inspired Word of God, they will produce their own religious documents, creeds and confessions of faith which stand in conflict with Bible teaching but are held as the final authority for religious beliefs and practices.
For example, the Mormon religion denies the all sufficiency of the Bible, claiming that there is “another gospel” contained in the Book of Mormon and delivered to Joseph Smith by an angel. This belief contradicts the very teaching of the Bible which warns against accepting “another gospel” even if it is delivered by an angel (Galatians 1:6-9). The very existence of human religious creeds which are the expression of the particular beliefs of denominational churches is a reflection upon the all sufficiency of God’s plan of salvation revealed in the Bible.
Friends, the Bible is the statement of what God wants all of us to believe and practice. It is His revelation of His plan to save us through Jesus Christ (John 3:16; Romans 5:8-9. It is sufficient to instruct us, to correct us, to tell us what God expects in response to His gracious offer of pardon from our sins. The inspired Paul emphasized this truth in the words, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
God has a plan. It is sufficient as it is. It needs neither addition nor substitution. The original gospel of Jesus Christ has the power to save any person who is willing to accept and obey it (Romans 1:16-17; Hebrews 5:8-9). It is “active and living and sharper than any two-edged sword” revealing the very intentions of the heart (Hebrews 4:12). God’s plan revealed in the Bible is His truth and has the power to purify the soul and free one from the bondage of sin (John 8:32; 17:17; 1 Peter 1:22).
The plea of faithful churches of Christ is for all to return to God’s original plan of salvation revealed in the Bible. To reject the religious teachings originated by men and accept God’s plan without addition, subtraction or substitution. Yes, God has a plan. Are you following His plan? Visit us online at greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.