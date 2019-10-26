“Marriage is honorable among all, and the bed undefiled; but fornicators and adulterers God will judge” (Hebrews 13:4). God instituted the marriage relationship at the very beginning of man’s existence (Genesis 2:21-25). Since God originated the marriage relationship, He has the divine authority to regulate it. The Bible contains all that God has said on the matter of marriage. If one desires to know how God views this sacred relationship all that he needs to do is to study what the Bible says about it.
The Bible declares marriage to be “honorable among all.” Though customs and traditions may differ, the institution of marriage has continued throughout the history of mankind. It is an honorable institution recognized as such by civilized people. In the passage quoted at the beginning of this article marriage is honorable but those who commit the sins of fornication and adultery God will judge.
What is fornication? The simple answer is that fornication is engaging in the sexual relationship with someone to whom one is not married. God’s marriage regulations state, “Nevertheless, to avoid fornication, let every man have his own wife, and let every woman have her own husband” (1 Corinthians 7:2). Fornication is listed as one of the “works of the flesh” which will not allow one to enter into heaven (Galatians 5:19-21). Fornication, as used in the New Testament, is a general term identifying any illicit sexual relationship.
What is adultery? Adultery is a married person engaging in the sexual act with someone other than his or her own marriage partner. In other words, “cheating” on one’s husband or wife. Adultery is also defined by God as a “work of the flesh” which will keep one out of heaven (Gal. 5:19-21).
Both fornication and adultery along with other sins are addressed in the words of 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, “Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God.” This passage is plain and easily understood. It leaves no room for the continued practice of violating the marriage relationship.
Same sex “marriages” are a violation of God’s marriage laws. Jesus said. “…Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? (, Matthew 19:4-5).
God’s regulations concerning marriage are given for the benefit of individuals, families and society. Let us respect and embrace them.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.