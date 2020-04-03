The Bible uses such terms as “the process of time” (Genesis 4:3), “the time of life” (Genesis 18:14), and “the time drew near” (Genesis 47:29). Each of these phrases speak to the passing of time. As time moves on things tend to change. Sometimes it gets better, sometimes worse, but change is inevitable. As time marches on we can take some solace in the fact that our present crisis will pass.
The Bible teaches us to be “redeeming the time because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:16). The meaning is that God wants us to be properly using the time He has given us. We can use time for good or for evil. We can use time to help others or to hurt them. In other words, we can choose to use time properly or improperly. But once time has passed there is no way to get it back. Those who are older often look back on their lives and ask, “Where did the time go?” “Swiftly we’re turning life’s daily pages, Swiftly the hours are turning to years, How are we using God’s golden moments, Shall we reap glory? Shall we reap tears?” Friends, each of us will reap what we so in this life (Galatians 6:7-8). What we sow is the use of God’s golden moments.
The best use of your time is to learn God’s will and then do it. It was Jesus who spoke the words, “not everyone who says to Me Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 7:21). The New Testament book of James states, “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves” (James 1:22). After hearing the good news of salvation proclaimed by Peter and the other apostles the hearers asked, “Men and brethren what shall we do?” The answer given was, “Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:37-38). The opportunity to properly use time to prepare for eternity is now. The fact is that this opportunity too shall pass and then it will be too late. No wonder God pleads, “Behold, now is the accepted time, behold now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Yes, with time the virus crisis will pass, and things will return to normal. But now is the time for each of us to reflect upon the time we have left in this world and recognize our need for God and the guidance of His Word. How are you using God’s golden moments?
