According to God’s revealed plan of salvation, souls are saved neither wholly by grace nor by faith alone. God’s plan includes facts to be believed, commands to be obeyed and promises to be enjoyed.
The facts to be believed include the existence of God. “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6).
One must believe the fact that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. “Therefore I said to you that you will die in your sins; for if you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins.” (John 8:24) One must believe the fact that the Bible is the inspired Word of God and His final revelation to man (2 Timothy 3:16; 2 Peter 1:3). One must believe the fact that God, in His grace, sent His only begotten Son into this world to shed His precious blood to provide the forgiveness of sins and the hope of eternal life (John 3:16; Romans 1:16-17; 5:8-9; Revelation 1:5). One must believe the fact that to receive the forgiveness of sins requires obedience to the gospel of Christ (Matthew 7:21; Luke 6:46; Romans 1:16; Hebrews 5:8-9).
The commands to be obeyed include faith in Jesus as the Son of God (John 8:24), repenting of sin (Luke 13:3; Acts 17:30), confessing ones faith in Jesus (Romans 10:9-10) and being immersed in water into the death of Jesus (Acts 2:38; 10:48; 22:16; Romans 6:3-4). Completion of one’s obedience to these commands’ places one into the spiritual body of Christ, which is His church (Matthew 16:18; Acts 2:47; Ephesians 1:22-23; 1 Corinthians 12:13).
The promises to be enjoyed include all spiritual blessings which are in Christ (Ephesians 1:3), the avenue of prayer (1 Peter 3:12; Hebrews 4:16), spiritual fellowship and continual access to the blood of Jesus (1 John 1:7-9), the guidance of the inspired Word of God (2 Timothy 3:16-17) and ultimately eternal life in heaven (Titus 1:2; Phil. 3:20; 1 John 2:25).
God’s plan of salvation is not difficult to understand nor impossible to follow. You must decide whether or not you will accept the facts, obey the commands and be a recipient of the promises that God has given. It is our prayer that you will make the decision to give your life in service to our loving God who has made it possible for every person to receive and enjoy His glorious promise of the forgiveness of sins and eternal life with Him. greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
