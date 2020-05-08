Eve is called in the Bible “the mother of all living” (Genesis 3:20). Sarah, the wife of Abraham, is called by God “the mother of nations” (Genesis 17:16). Mary miraculously conceived and gave birth to become the mother of the Son of God. God gave us mothers. It is good that our nation has set aside a day for honoring our mothers.
God gave us mothers to love us, to teach and correct us, to protect and comfort us, to encourage us, to be an example to us and to help us go to heaven. Every mother has a grave and solemn obligation, first to her God, and secondly to her family. At the same time, every child has the God-given obligation to respect, honor and obey his or her mother. Ephesians 6:2-3 reads, “Honor your father and mother,” which is the first commandment with promise: “that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth.”
The Bible reveals the characteristics of a virtuous or godly mother in the book of Proverbs chapter thirty-one beginning at verse ten. According to this passage a godly mother is tremendously valuable. The writer tells us “her worth is far above rubies” (Vs. 10). A godly woman is of great value and possesses beauty of character which cannot be hidden. A godly woman is trustworthy. “The heart of her husband safely trusts her” (Vs. 11). She is both a faithful wife and mother. A godly woman is a diligent worker and supplies the needs of both her husband and her children (Vs. 12-19). A godly woman is kind and provides for the poor and needy (Vs. 20, 26).
This part of Proverbs 31 begins with the question, “Who can find a virtuous woman?” The remainder of the chapter shows that a virtuous or godly woman can be found. Every mother, regardless of the circumstances of life, has it within her ability to choose to be a godly wife and mother. When one makes this choice, she is deserving of all the honor and respect that others may give. Proverbs 31:28-29 reads, “Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: “Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all.”
